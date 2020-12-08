South Africa: Pedal to the Metal - Petrol Price Forecasts Look Positive for 2021

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

The value of the rand and the price of Brent crude fundamentally fuel the cost of petrol, but policy and politics prescribe what we pay at the pump.

A cut in petrol price sent some Christmas cheer the consumer's way when the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy decreased both the 93 and 95 unleaded petrol prices by 13c/litre on the first Wednesday of December.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed mostly by international oil costs and the exchange rate. In November, the rand appreciated against the dollar from 16.46 to 15.63. This is despite Brent crude increasing from $40.63 to $42.10 a barrel during the period under review. It was the highest price since March, mostly on the back of more positive news about Covid-19 vaccines, the department says in its official press announcement.

Furthermore, crude oil prices continued to climb after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 800,000 barrels per week during November 2020.

It is a far cry from June 2019 when South Africa's petrol price hit R16.56 and R16.76 for a litre of 93 and 95 unleaded fuel. That was the highest the petrol price had ever been, according to economic...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.