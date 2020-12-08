South Africa: Pedal to the Metal - Petrol Price Forecasts Look Positive for 2021

analysis

The value of the rand and the price of Brent crude fundamentally fuel the cost of petrol, but policy and politics prescribe what we pay at the pump.

A cut in petrol price sent some Christmas cheer the consumer's way when the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy decreased both the 93 and 95 unleaded petrol prices by 13c/litre on the first Wednesday of December.

South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed mostly by international oil costs and the exchange rate. In November, the rand appreciated against the dollar from 16.46 to 15.63. This is despite Brent crude increasing from $40.63 to $42.10 a barrel during the period under review. It was the highest price since March, mostly on the back of more positive news about Covid-19 vaccines, the department says in its official press announcement.

Furthermore, crude oil prices continued to climb after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory draw of 800,000 barrels per week during November 2020.

It is a far cry from June 2019 when South Africa's petrol price hit R16.56 and R16.76 for a litre of 93 and 95 unleaded fuel. That was the highest the petrol price had ever been, according to economic...