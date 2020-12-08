South Africa: Brackenfell High and EFF Pull No Punches in the Western Cape High Court Showdown

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The heated arguments in the application by the school governing body of Cape Town's Brackenfell High seeking an interdict to prevent the EFF from protesting in and around the school can be best described as two heavyweight boxers in the ring pulling no punches.

Arguments were heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 7 December, before Judge Siraj Desai. On the one side of the ring was Advocate Dali Mpofu acting for the EFF and in the other corner Advocate Marius Vester representing the school governing body (SGB) of Brackenfell High School.

At the centre of this litigation is a private party organised by parents to replace the matric ball cancelled because of Covid-19. Black learners were allegedly excluded, but the school says it was a private party arranged by parents and not the school.

The EFF staged a protest on Monday, 9 November, at the school, which turned ugly when EFF supporters were attacked, allegedly by Brackenfell residents.

Violence erupted during a second protest on Friday, 20 November, at the school when police used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to prevent EFF protesters handing a memorandum to the school principal. This was despite an earlier...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.