South Africa: Brackenfell High and EFF Pull No Punches in the Western Cape High Court Showdown

analysis

The heated arguments in the application by the school governing body of Cape Town's Brackenfell High seeking an interdict to prevent the EFF from protesting in and around the school can be best described as two heavyweight boxers in the ring pulling no punches.

Arguments were heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday, 7 December, before Judge Siraj Desai. On the one side of the ring was Advocate Dali Mpofu acting for the EFF and in the other corner Advocate Marius Vester representing the school governing body (SGB) of Brackenfell High School.

At the centre of this litigation is a private party organised by parents to replace the matric ball cancelled because of Covid-19. Black learners were allegedly excluded, but the school says it was a private party arranged by parents and not the school.

The EFF staged a protest on Monday, 9 November, at the school, which turned ugly when EFF supporters were attacked, allegedly by Brackenfell residents.

Violence erupted during a second protest on Friday, 20 November, at the school when police used tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to prevent EFF protesters handing a memorandum to the school principal. This was despite an earlier...