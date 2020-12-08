Nigeria: 68 Killed, 129,000 Others Affected By Flood This Year - NEMA

The Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (rtd), has disclosed that 68 persons were killed and 129,000 others affected by flood disasters nationwide this year.

Speaking during the technical review meeting on this year's flood in Abuja, he said the devastating impact of the 2020 flooding killed 68 people across the country.

According to him, the 2020 flood affected 35 states including the Federal Capital Territory, and 320 local government areas, stressing that the flood disaster destroyed houses and washed away farmlands across the country, thereby impacting negatively on food security.

He noted that the technical meeting was organised to review various activities carried out in respect of the 2020 flood preparedness, mitigation and response to capture lessons learnt and to make recommendations that could improve the ability of the institutions to codename actions that would guide future actions on flooding in the country.

He said an after-Action Review was geared towards improving performance by reflecting on activities or experiences, thereby avoiding past mistakes and replicating successes.

He disclosed that the NEMA zonal, territorial and operational offices, the State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMA), relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies, dam managers, among others to enhance disaster risk reduction governance were invited hence, they should all ensure that the report of the review meeting was cascaded to all levels.