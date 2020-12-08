Nigeria: Govt Reduces Fuel Price

Pixabay
Fuel pump.
8 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The federal government, on Monday night, succumbed to the pressure from organised labour and reduced present price of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as Petrol, by N5.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who announced this to journalists after a meeting with leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), which held at Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, said the reduction would be from N168 to N162.44 per litre with effect from December 14.

The meeting, which started at 8:55pm Monday lasted till Tuesday morning at 1:27am.

Daily Trust reports that the product is presently sold at N168, following the decision of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company to increase the ex-depot price of petrol from N147.67 per litre to N155.17 per litre in November.

The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the PPMC to marketers at the depots.

According to Ngige, a technical committee has been set up to ensure price stability in the industry, noting that the committee, which will report back to the larger house on January 25, will appraise the market forces and other things that would ensure stability in the industry.

"Our discussion was fruitful and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, which is the major importer and marketers of petroleum products, and customers have agreed that there will be a slide down of the pump price of PMS and that the price cut will get us about N5 per litre and that the price cut will take effect from next Monday, a week today," Ngige told journalists.

The minister explained that the price reduction was not meant to suspend deregulation because it did not affect the price of crude oil but on areas where the NNPC as the main importer had agreed that it could cut cost like freight and demurrage costs.

He argued that the reduction of new price was a product of a joint committee of NNPC and labour representatives which looked into ways of cutting costs.

The Labour minister also told journalists both sides agreed to wait till the next meeting date on January 25 to enable the special committee dealing with complaints to conclude their deliberations on electricity tariff.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, also corroborated the position of the minister, saying that the agreement was reached by both sides.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.