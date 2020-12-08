Sudan: Cattle Herded Onto North Darfur Agricultural Lands

Tawila / Fassi — Thousands of camels and cows were herded onto agricultural lands in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Friday. The animals have destroyed large areas of crops. A sit-in was organised in Fassi in Zalingei locality, Central Darfur, on Thursday to protest against the many violent incidents in the area.

Farmers from the region told Radio Dabanga that "armed herders" driving vehicles and motorcycles threatened farmers, and herded thousands of camels and cows onto 3,500 acres of cropland in Tawila locality.

Farmers in Tabit, Koto, Dali, Korfola, Hashaba, Khazan Tunjur and Tarni said that the cattle destroyed their sorghum, sesame, beans, cowpeas, watermelon, tomatoes, and other vegetables. The camels and cows are still roaming the farms and destroying what remains of the crops.

The farmers filed complaints in Tawila, Tabit, and Khazan Tunjur, but the authorities did not take any measures. The farmers accuse the state government of failing to deter the herders, and demand the formation of a state committee to determine the losses and compensate them.

Sit-in in Central Darfur

A sit-in in Fassi village in Zalingei locality, Central Darfur, was set up on Thursday. The demonstrators protest the rampant insecurity in the area.

The protesters point at the widespread proliferation of weapons and the many unregulated motorcycles in the region. They demand that agricultural lands be protected against cattle herded onto them.

They also demanded the establishment of an army garrison in the area and the dismissal of the head of the police department. They confirmed that they would continue their sit-in until their demands are met.

The sit-in in Fassi, Zalingei locality, Central Darfur

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.