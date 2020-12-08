South Africa: How Eskom Board Whisked Through a R1.68 Billion Agreement That Benefited the Guptas

7 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

In December 2015, the Eskom board agreed to prepay Optimum Coal R1.68bn to ensure power stations could keep the lights on, but the deal was structured to benefit the Guptas' acquisition of the mining company and officials rubber-stamped their input. Former Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels said she would have acted differently, in retrospect.

Former Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that in hindsight she would have asked more questions regarding a 2015 board decision to prepay Optimum Coal R1.68-billion, which included obvious influence from the Gupta family.

"At the time, I just didn't want to upset the applecart. Now, when you look back at it, I should have done so," she said on Monday.

Daniels returned to testify about Eskom's prepayments to Tegeta Exploration and Resources, which facilitated the Guptas' acquisition of Optimum. Her testimony on Monday focused on the board's December 2015 decision, the precursor to payments the next year.

She said she took minutes at a meeting on 24 November 2015 between former Eskom group executive for generation Matshela Koko, Gupta associates from Oakbay, Nazeem Howa, Ashu Chawla and Ronica Ragavan, Optimum Coal business rescue...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.