South Africa: Who's Who in the Funding Zoo? Dismantling the Cages of Political Party Financing

opinion

The sooner we have complete transparency on political party funding the better. Until then we maintain a climate where corruption and patronage flourish.

"Vroom Vroooom!!" Hope mimicked a car engine, frantically spinning the steering wheel left to right. Instead of the usual exhaust fumes synonymous with the constipated roads of Jozi, my 17-month-old daughter drove a purple hippo lookalike cart in Joburg Zoo as she relished the animals and spring winds that swept through her long black curly hair wafting the sweet smell of zoo-doo and salty junk food. In her mind she was in charge and in control, hands clasped to the wheel. Using the steering rod at the back of the cart, I indulged her illusion of control by turning to every direction she desired to go. Her brain buzzed with giddiness and her eyes bulged with excitement.

Soon it was time to go home. She protested. The giddiness of a few hours ago plunged like a lead balloon when she, in the end, grasped that she was not in control of anything - I was. The happy sounds of moments before were replaced by tears, yelling and flailing as I ignored her protests and plucked her out...