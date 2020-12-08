Tanzania: RC Satisfied With Dodoma City Development

GOVERNMENT says it is satisfied with the pace of construction going on in various areas in Dodoma Region but has demanded the City Council to embark on fixing the necessary infrastructure.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Dr Binilith Mahenge expressed the satisfaction after visiting various areas of investments, including Nala, Mahungu, Michese, Mkalama and Iyumbu in the outskirts of the city.

He said the construction was progressing well but there were still infrastructure challenges in the new settlements.

"The city should issue building permits only to areas which have already been developed with the necessary infrastructure," he said.

During his trip to Nala IFM, the area set for small industries, residential and commercial settlements, Dr Mahenge said the area will also host the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) and the Institute for Rural Development Planning campus.

Dodoma City Director Joseph Mafuru said that the area seats on 5,610 acres in which 5.3bn/- was used to compensate the villagers. He said that a total of 7,500 plots were surveyed and mapped in which 1,600 building permits for the area have so far been issued.

"Now we want to open road infrastructure networks in this area. We have the machinery ready for the job," he said.

Mr Mafuru said in Michese area, 2,062 plots have been surveyed and over 300 building permits have been issued.

In this area there was citizen-government participation during the survey on the ratio of 60 and 40 per cent. A person with 10 plots would take six while the four goes to the city council in a cost-sharing plan.

At Mahungu, there were 2,000 plots undergoing speedy construction. According to Mafuru, the city authorities plan to allocate a specific area for welding and timber traders to have a single point.

Dr Mahenge raised concern on when the areas will be supplied with water and electricity.

Tanzania National Electric Supply Company Dodoma Regional Manager Eng Frank Chasimba said the company had already conducted a survey in the area and a total of 16bn/- has been allocated to supply the electricity in the region.

Dodoma Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Technical Manager Eng Kashimilu Mayunga said the authority plans to increase the budget this year to improve water supply in the region.

He said the authority is also drilling boreholes in the region to increase supply of the precious liquid.