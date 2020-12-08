Tanzania: New Dawn for Z'bar

THE Government of National Unity (GNU) has brought a new dawn for Zanzibar, with ana- lysts saying the move will cement national unity and pave way for sustainable development of the country.

On Sunday, ACT-Wazalendo Central Committee (CC) announced its readiness to join the GNU saying the decision had been reached after carefully considering the political situation in Zanzibar and voters' interests.

Later in the evening, Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi appointed ACT-Wazalendo chairman, Mr Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad first Vice-President as per Section 9(3) of 1984 Constitution (2010 amendment).

Mr Hamad, who finished first runner-up in the October 28 General Election, is expected to be sworn in today. Commenting on the development in the isles, political scientists and academicians said there were all signs for a brighter future in Zanzibar Zanzibar University Lecturer, Dr Yahya Khamis welcomed ACT-Wazalendo's decision to bring back the GNU saying it is crucial for the development of Zanzibar.

"This is good, we need to broaden our observation. Working together in Zanzibar is only for the benefit of the majority of people. President Hussein Mwinyi has already expressed his good plans and leadership which requires full support from all citizens," said Khamis.

The Director of Zanzibar National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Mr Hamad Hamad said many people in Zanzibar received the news with joy because they all want to move forward without any snag.

"The new GNU is good because President Mwinyi has repeatedly shown commitment to move forward regardless of race, religion, and political affiliations. He needs to unite us. Dr Mwinyi has dreams to change Zanzibar, definitely Maalim Seif will help achieve the goal because of his experience in politics," the ZNCC director said.

He further commented that Mr Hamad had during his election campaigns talked about making Zanzibar the Dubai or Singapore of East Africa, therefore joining the GNU gives him the opportunity to share his plans.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM)-Zanzibar special committee secretary, Ms Catherine Peter also welcomed the move.

"It is a constitutional requirement, and we welcome him to take part in the government so that we can all together bring changes in the isles," she said.

Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed of the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) said that President Mwinyi had from day one extended a hand of cooperation with all political parties to build Zanzibar.

"There was no reason for ACT-Wazalendo to delay. It is good they have accepted to work with CCM in the new government," he remarked. Ms Nassra Nassor Suleiman- Journalist and Director of Swahiba FM Radio said the GNU is good news for many people in Zanzibar.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let the bygone be bygone, we need to build Zanzibar. This can be achieved through unity," she noted.

Some traders such as Ms Amina Hassan and Mr Kassim Haji at the Darajani Central Market in Stone Town also expressed happiness on the return of GNU saying it paves way for speedy development.

University of Dar es Salaam Lecturer, Dr Richard Mbunda said ACT-Wazalendo's decision opens the door for the party to participate in decision making in Zanzibar.

"When the opposition refused to join GNU after the 2015 general election, they had robed themselves from the power of participating in making decisions, handing it to the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM); as well as implementing their policies for the welfare of the people and development in general," he asserted.