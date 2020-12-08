Eritrea: Annual Meeting of Nuew in Europe

7 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 07 December 2020- The European branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held its virtual annual meeting on 5 December.

The meeting was attended by Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, Ms. Negisti Tsegay, Chairwoman of the NUEW Europe branch, as well as representatives of the union from Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, the UK, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

According to the report presented at the meeting the main activities conducted by the union included contribution by members to the effort by the Government of Eritrea to combat the spread of COVID-19 and allowing nationals inside the country that rented their houses to stay free of charge of rental payment.

The participants also pledged their commitment to reinforce participation and contribution in the implementation of the national development programs.

