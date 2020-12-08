Tanzania: DCs Told to Educate Public On Legal Reforms

THE Chief Registrar of Judiciary of Tanzania, Mr Wilbert Chuma, has appealed to all District Commissioners across the country to use their platforms to educate the public on major operational reforms undertaken to increase efficiency and timely justice delivery.

Mr Chuma made the request while talking to Karagwe District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mheluka, when he visited his office recently for a working visit aimed to check the performance of various judicial activities.

The Chief Registrar pointed out that the Judiciary of Tanzania has made significant improvements in various fields to improve justice service delivery to the people through implementation of the five-year strategic plan that began in 2016/2017 to 2020/2021.

He mentioned some of the areas that have undergone major reforms, including the construction of state-of-the-art infrastructure and other renovations of court buildings and the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in hearing cases through the internet.

Other areas, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Judiciary's Information and Communication Directorate, include archiving and documentation, the establishment of a paperless court, the mobile court and the registration of cases online through a system known as E-Filing.

There is also the registration of cases received in Court and updated them on a special system known as "JSDS II", to identify advocates, whose practicing licences are valid or not and a system of keeping court decisions like judgments, rules and regulations where this system is known as "TANZLII".

According to the Chief Registrar, there is also an electronic system for court fees and charges that have significantly reduced corruption loopholes in service delivery; there is a system for closely monitoring staff discipline and identification of status of court buildings through the Judicial Mapping System.

"It is very important for people to know what the Judiciary is and what it does, just as the Judiciary itself must know the people it serves. I urge you to help us to provide education for the people to understand that we are here to assist them in resolving disputes with great professionalism," he said.

Mr Chuma also asked the District Commissioners to pay attention on issues relating to administration of estates and provide education to citizens in partnership with judicial officers in their areas, although the Judiciary has been doing so to its stakeholders but could not reach all the people at the same time.

"Experience shows that many parties, who file inheritance related cases in court and complete the procedures for appointment of administrator of estates do not fulfill their legal obligations by coming back to court to terminate the proceedings despite that it is a legal requirement to do so," he explained.

He also explained that the inheritance related case does not end only when a person is appointed, but is finalised when the administrator brings to the court a notice to complete the implementation of all activities on the distribution of deceased's estates correctly to all the beneficiaries.

On his part, the Karagwe District Commissioner assured the Judiciary to continue providing co-operation to ensure one of the pillars of state achieves its intended goals. He said that at present the Office of the District Commissioner has close ties with the Judiciary in practical matters and the situation was good.

"Through my office and Defence and Security Committee, I am relieved to see that the Judiciary has made great strides in many areas, especially to strengthen justice services in the country by establishing and strengthening the use of ICT in its activities," said Mr Mheluka.