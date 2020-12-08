Tanzania: Dewji Sees a Bright Future for Simba

SIMBA SC Chairman of the Board Mohamed Dewji 'Mo' has called on his side to come up with fresh winning ideas after succeeding to sail through into the second round of CAF Champions League (CAF CL).

The country's envoys will now face off Platinum FC from Zimbabwe in another two legged match whose winner in both assignments will cruise to the third round of the continent's lucrative club football competition.

"I am thankful to God that we have penetrated into the next stage. I am not a coach but we need to uplift our level of fighting, train hard and innovate new ideas. "During our game against Plateau United, we missed many scoring chances and excelled to stamp a big possession plus having more than ten corners of which none of them necessitated us to get a goal," he said.

He added that the away goal they scored in Nigeria was the most important thing which has made the difference and enable them to jump into the next round of the CAF CL.

"We need to realise that we are in the mens' contest as such, we must fight and fight hard. Let me urge Simba members and fans to always come in big number and support their team," Mo said.

Simba already indicated that their target is to go as far as to the semifinals of the CAF CL to surpass their own record which made them to be the first club in the country to reach into the quarterfinals of the same competition in 2018.

However, the Msimbazi Street giants will have to momentarily forget about the CAF CL and focus on their midweek Premier League match against Polisi Tanzania at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium tomorrow.

Simba who have three games in hand still remain third on the 18-team table with 23 points from eleven games hence they trail the current leaders Young Africans with 11 points.

A win will drive them to 26 points thereby reducing the existing gap at the top of the table as long as they manage to do well in their tomorrow's encounter.

The defending champions also cherish for having a sharp squad whereby any player in the team is capable to score goals and so far, they have netted 29 goals more than any other team in the league.

On the other hand, Polisi Tanzania are not a side to be underestimated in the league as they have been stamping good results this season no wonder they accommodate 6th slot with 20 points.