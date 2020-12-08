Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Seventeen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at the Quarantine Center in Enda Ghiorghis, Southern Region.

All the patients are nationals who returned recently from Ethiopia. As intimated in previous communications, the return of our nationals from Ethiopia, Sudan, Djibouti and Yemen through irregular routes continues unabated to reach 22,647 to-date.

On the other hand, nine patients who were receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern Region have recovered fully and have been released from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date accordingly stands at 517.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has risen to 649.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

7 December 2020