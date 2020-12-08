Tanzania: Tandahimba Councillors Vow to Improve Revenue Management

8 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi

TANDAHIMBA councillors have vowed to ensure Tandahimba District achieve its development goals in the coming five years, through improved revenue management and tax collection strategies.

The councillors made the commitment after taking an oath of office as new members of the Tandahimba Local Government Council.

Tandahimba MP Katani Katani said the councillors would put in place better development porgammes and ensure better monitoring and supervision of all development projects in their areas.

"For the next five years, we are going to make new Tandahimba in terms of development. The district will probably become one of the most developed areas in Mtwara and even Tanzania," he said.

He pointed out that some of the strategies that were set to be implemented to bring about improvements included boosting cashew nut production in the district by addressing challenges experienced in production, input processing, finances and marketing.

Other strategies include upgrading of road networks to tarmac level and the implementation of Makonde Water Project. Council Chairman Baisa Baisa said one of the major plans would be the transformation of cashew nut production by providing education to farmers on best agricultural practices.

"We will ensure cashew nut farmers are provided with agricultural extension services and agricultural inputs to boost production," he said, noting that one of the challenges in cashew nut production in the district was lack of credit, inputs and limited agricultural extension services.

