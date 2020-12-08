Tanzania: Men Set Record for HIV Testing

MORE than 500 people, mostly men, have undergone HIV/AIDS voluntary counseling and testing as part of marking the World AIDS Day last week.

This was revealed by the Provost of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMUCo) Prof Ephata Kaaya at the climax of the institution's AIDS week held at weekend.

According to Prof Kaaya, whose speech was delivered by Prof. Kien Mteta, the week-long events were organised by the KCMUCo, KCMC Referral Hospital and other learning institutions based at the KCMC.

"Worth noting is the sheer number of men who turned out to check their health statuses. This goes to show that men are now concerned of their health," he explained.

He said that KCMUCo will continue to work with other stakeholders in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

National Aids Control Programme Regional Coordinator Dr Eligy Mosile said there had been great achievements as far as the fight against HIV and AIDS in Kilimanjaro region was concerned.

According to Dr Mosile, Mother-to-Child Transmission (MCTC) rates had significantly dropped to 3 per cent, an indication that there will be an enormous number of children born without HIV/AIDS in the future.

"The involvement of men is so far 45 per cent compared to the national target of at least 60 per cent; we now have a challenge of finding a proper approach which would involve more men in this area," he said.