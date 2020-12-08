Tanzania: Men Set Record for HIV Testing

8 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Heckton Chuwa

MORE than 500 people, mostly men, have undergone HIV/AIDS voluntary counseling and testing as part of marking the World AIDS Day last week.

This was revealed by the Provost of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College (KCMUCo) Prof Ephata Kaaya at the climax of the institution's AIDS week held at weekend.

According to Prof Kaaya, whose speech was delivered by Prof. Kien Mteta, the week-long events were organised by the KCMUCo, KCMC Referral Hospital and other learning institutions based at the KCMC.

"Worth noting is the sheer number of men who turned out to check their health statuses. This goes to show that men are now concerned of their health," he explained.

He said that KCMUCo will continue to work with other stakeholders in the ongoing fight against the global pandemic.

National Aids Control Programme Regional Coordinator Dr Eligy Mosile said there had been great achievements as far as the fight against HIV and AIDS in Kilimanjaro region was concerned.

According to Dr Mosile, Mother-to-Child Transmission (MCTC) rates had significantly dropped to 3 per cent, an indication that there will be an enormous number of children born without HIV/AIDS in the future.

"The involvement of men is so far 45 per cent compared to the national target of at least 60 per cent; we now have a challenge of finding a proper approach which would involve more men in this area," he said.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.