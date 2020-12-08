Tanzania: Azam Held 0-0 By Gwambina

ZAMBIAN George Lwandamina has to work hard to improve his side's striking force, after Azam FC's miserable run saw them being held to frustrating away scoreless draw by hosts, Gwambina FC in the Mainland Premier League in Misungwi, Mwanza.

Azam, who recruited Lwandamina recently for his Monday's first match in-charge against hard fighting Gwambina, have had unimpressive run that saw them dropping their driving seat to Young Africans.

In the past three matches, Azam have salvaged only one point garnered from their 1-1 draw against Biashara United at Karume Stadium in Musoma from possible nine points which they could have collected had they won all the three fixtures.

The bad weather at the Ice cream makers team began to be felt after losing 1-0 to KMC and suffered the same deficit against Young Africans, the outcome which saw them breaking working relationship with then coach Aristica Cioaba.

The ice cream makers, who are second in the standing, yet secured just a point, after their yesterday's draw to bag 27 points. Gwambina were in seventh slot before Monday's match and have won four games, lost four matches and stamped two draws in the process.

They have therefore bagged 17 points from Monday's results to level matters with Coastal Union of Tanga who are at tenth slot with 17 points. Monday's duel saw either side playing without goal plans. Gwambina Meshack, who has six goals in the league, could not help his side alongside Paul Nonga.

The duo's partnership missed a goal in the 49th minute as Nonga headed off target after he was put through. Nine minutes later, Rajab Ibrahim fired home a long range that had not positive results.

The second half was even worse, though Gwambina played aggressively compared to Azam and pushed for goals, which however did not come.

" It was not our lucky though we pressured for goals especially towards the end of first half" "Our opponent came with their game plan, that however was not fruitful," said Gwambina's coach, Novatus Fulgence.

Azam FC's assistant coach, Vivier Bahati said that they played the way his side was not deserving.

"We still have to work on our striking force because we see the gap after missing about eight key players," he said.

Though Lwandamina did not fully take the charge yesterday against Gwambina, but he has observed what he needs to do to turn the club around.

Lwandamina had a successful spell during his coaching tenure at Yanga, and Azam FC management has faith in him that he can take the club to the premier league title as the race for the title is still open.