Tanzania: Ruzinga Ward Residents Contribute 300m/ - for Development Projects

A GROUP of Ruzinga Development (RD) Motivators focusing on improving lives, by supporting various development projects has managed to contribute 300m/- in 15years for implementing development projects in Ruzinga ward, Misenyi District, Kagera Region.

The group's chairperson, Ms Elizabeth Rugenga, said over the weekend that they are delighted to have helped to raise the funds at different annual occasions to help in among others, construction and rehabilitation of classrooms, teachers' houses, laboratories, computer labs and employing 'temporary' teachers during scarcity.

More than 300 RD members, sportsmen and women gathered in Kunduchi area on the outskirts of Dar es Salaam on Sunday to donate about 25m/- during the first ever-initiated 'Ruzinga Fun Run 2020', competing in 5km fun run, 10km and 20km as winners received cash prizes and certificates.

"Within RD, we created 'Ruzinga Sports Promotion' that came out with the idea of using athletics, one of the most loved sporting events to realise funds for the needy community in Ruzinga ward in Kagera Region," said the chairperson.

She said that despite government's continued efforts and commitment to support social development, they also feel obliged to support the move.

Nkenge Member of Parliament in Misenyi District, Florent Laurent Kyombo lauded RD's continued move that started way back in 2005, saying that he will rally behind to ensure that all challenges relating to social development are tackled.

"I'm very pleased to see you donating because the government alone cannot fight for people's welfare," said Kyombo, who was the chief guest at a colourful event.

In his remarks to the guest of honour, RD's secretary general Paschal Kamala said there is need for wananchi to support the government effort in ensuring better services to its people across the country.

"We highly appreciate the government's continued efforts in bringing about social development, but we feel that we have also our part to play to achieve that," he said.

Among those who excelled in the marathon were Suzana Gabriel (13) and Arafa Msalo (29), who emerged winners in the 20km for women's category, after clocking at 1:51:02 and 1:51:04, respectively.

The event was also coloured by a ngoma group from Ruzinga, which performed a thrilling Haya dance called 'kyankondo' to entertain the gathering.