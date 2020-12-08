South Africa: A Public Protector of Reprehensible Conduct

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Professor Balthazar

So, the Public Protector has done it again - she has come second in yet another decision that has condemned her conduct in the strongest of terms.

Before discussing key aspects of the judgment delivered by a full Bench of the Gauteng High Court against the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, three initial observations are appropriate.

First, along with a slew of other judgments that have condemned the competence and conduct of the incumbent of the Office of the Public Protector, this judgment again raises the question of how, in a country with notorious levels of public corruption, Advocate Mkhwebane can continue in such a key office that is dedicated to dealing with public maladministration?

Second, this judgment, as if further evidence was needed, confirms the fundamental legal inaccuracy of what has become known as the Sikhakhane Report into the "rogue unit", as well as the damage that this report inflicted on a number of ex-SARS officials and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Third, the judgment runs to 115 pages and that, in turn, raises the question as to the compilation of judgments that are accessible and easily read, both by the affected parties and the broader community.

This litigation began...

