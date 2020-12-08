Somalia: Who Is New Chair of Somali Electoral Disputes Resolution Committee?

7 December 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mr. Abdilahi Abyan Nur is a media professional, author, and former editor who earned his degree in art from the Somali National University.

He worked for Hidigta Oktoobar and Radio Mogadishu from 1976 to 1990 before venturing into peace and social cohesion after the Civil War.

Mr. Abdullahi has been a teacher for over two decades and he acquired his teaching qualifications from Somali Teachers Training Institute.

Between 2009 to 2012, Hon. Abdullahi served as a Minister of Justice and Religious Affairs in the Federal Government of Somalia.

After serving his parliamentary term, where he was a member of the Justice and Religious Affairs Committee, in 2014, he was an advisor on education and justice, where still serves as a board member.

Abdillahi was born in Jamame district in the Lower Juba region in 1955, where he also received his primary education

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.