Somalia: Who Is New Chair of Somali Electoral Disputes Resolution Committee?

Mr. Abdilahi Abyan Nur is a media professional, author, and former editor who earned his degree in art from the Somali National University.

He worked for Hidigta Oktoobar and Radio Mogadishu from 1976 to 1990 before venturing into peace and social cohesion after the Civil War.

Mr. Abdullahi has been a teacher for over two decades and he acquired his teaching qualifications from Somali Teachers Training Institute.

Between 2009 to 2012, Hon. Abdullahi served as a Minister of Justice and Religious Affairs in the Federal Government of Somalia.

After serving his parliamentary term, where he was a member of the Justice and Religious Affairs Committee, in 2014, he was an advisor on education and justice, where still serves as a board member.

Abdillahi was born in Jamame district in the Lower Juba region in 1955, where he also received his primary education