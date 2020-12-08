South Africa: Steenhuisen Benches Phumzile Van Damme - Supporters Are Outraged

8 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

DA leader John Steenhuisen has placed MP Phumzile van Damme on an 'enforced sabbatical' - and shuffled her out of his shadow cabinet. DA leadership says it's all about concern for her health. Van Damme supporters suspect a more personal motive.

"I don't want to hear his smarmy voice."

With these eight words, MP Phumzile van Damme may have temporarily torpedoed her career within the DA.

Van Damme's comment was directed at party leader John Steenhuisen - and was made during a Zoom meeting at the beginning of lockdown, when Van Damme thought her microphone was muted.

The incident was related to Daily Maverick by two senior DA members concerned about what they say has since been a hostile relationship between Steenhuisen and Van Damme.

Now Van Damme has been ordered by the DA leader to take a three-month health sabbatical and has been replaced in her role as shadow communications minister by fellow MP Zak Mbhele.

Van Damme declined to discuss the matter with Daily Maverick, saying that she is reserving comment for her internal legal challenge. On Twitter, however, she expressed outrage about Steenhuisen's directive to take an unsolicited sabbatical.

"I've been open about being sick. I've been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.