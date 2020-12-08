South Africa: Steenhuisen Benches Phumzile Van Damme - Supporters Are Outraged

analysis

DA leader John Steenhuisen has placed MP Phumzile van Damme on an 'enforced sabbatical' - and shuffled her out of his shadow cabinet. DA leadership says it's all about concern for her health. Van Damme supporters suspect a more personal motive.

"I don't want to hear his smarmy voice."

With these eight words, MP Phumzile van Damme may have temporarily torpedoed her career within the DA.

Van Damme's comment was directed at party leader John Steenhuisen - and was made during a Zoom meeting at the beginning of lockdown, when Van Damme thought her microphone was muted.

The incident was related to Daily Maverick by two senior DA members concerned about what they say has since been a hostile relationship between Steenhuisen and Van Damme.

Now Van Damme has been ordered by the DA leader to take a three-month health sabbatical and has been replaced in her role as shadow communications minister by fellow MP Zak Mbhele.

Van Damme declined to discuss the matter with Daily Maverick, saying that she is reserving comment for her internal legal challenge. On Twitter, however, she expressed outrage about Steenhuisen's directive to take an unsolicited sabbatical.

"I've been open about being sick. I've been...