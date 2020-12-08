South Africa: Leadership in Question (Part Four) - Can the ANC Recover and Lead a Democratic Project?

analysis

Many ANC veterans are troubled by the state of the organisation they served and do not know how to emerge from the current crisis of corruption and how to strengthen the party's leadership. Some have begun to question whether the ANC can even survive.

This article first appeared on Creamer Media's website: polity.org.za

Read Part One, Part Two and Part Three in this series.

At the moment, there is a lot of soul-searching under way among ANC stalwarts with whom I am in contact. There seem to be a number of WhatsApp groups, although I am not part of any of these groups, which share their concerns and circulate the articles they read within their networks of comrades who were part of the Struggle, mainly at an earlier stage. Most remain ANC members.

Some of these groups are fairly formally organised, as with the ANC stalwarts; others are informal networks of those who were once involved and often made many great sacrifices, but now fear that the ANC has lost its capacity and moral compass, or that it will never recover its former self (or what is a romanticised version of what that past was).

My speaking of romanticisation is...