South Africa: Tesla Inspires Another New Industry - and It's One South Africa Could Benefit From

opinion

As Elon Musk has been improbably thrust into the status of the second-richest person alive as a result of his electric car company's rising valuation, I came across an equally interesting business started by one of his Tesla co-founders: recycling batteries.

First appeared in Daily Maverick 168

As more and more electric cars are produced and sold (but seemingly not in South Africa, even though geeks like me are desperate to make an electric car my next purchase), so there will be more and more batteries that will one day need recycling.

One of the most notable of this new batch of start-ups looking to solve this problem is based in Carson City, about an hour south of Tesla's massive Gigafactory, where cars and batteries are manufactured.

Started by Tesla co-founder and its chief technology officer until last year, JB Straubel, the company is Redwood Materials, "founded in 2017 with an ambition to become the anti-Gigafactory, a place where batteries are cooked down into raw materials that will serve as the grist for new cells", according to a fascinating Wired feature on this entirely new business category.

Basically, to deconstruct a lithium-ion battery there are two processes, either...