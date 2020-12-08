Ghana: Police On Manhunt for Perpetrators of Kasoa Shooting

The Ghana Police Service is currently on manhunt for gunmen who shot occupants of a Kia Salon car near Step to Christ polling station in Kasoa, Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.

According to them, they are on chase for occupants of a black 4×4 SUV who reportedly shot occupants of a silver coloured Kia private salon car with registration number GW 2375-20.

The occupants who got injured were taken to the hospital and are responding to treatment.

Police is investigating any allegation of impropriety so far received.

Voting is progressing steadily and peacefully across the country.

