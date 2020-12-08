Ghana: Charlean's Angels Foundation Donates to Shelter for Abused Children

Charlean's Angels Foundation, a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) has donated stationery items, clothes, and shoes to the Shelter for Abused Children and the Junior Girls Correctional Centre at Osu, Accra.

The donation was in response to appeal made by management of the two institutions.

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Jnr, a member of the foundation who made the presentation said over the years they had come to understand and acknowledge the problems state-owned institutions like the facility faced, especially in terms of funding and catering for the inmates hence they decided to come to their aid yearly.

He noted the significant role the facility played in the lives of the children under their care could not be over-emphasized and called for a concerted effort by both private individuals and corporate organisations to help address the needs of the facility, adding that government alone could not do it all.

While admonishing both caregivers and the children to put the items to good use, Mr Tetteh Jnr promised more support and collaboration for the facilities in the coming years.

Receiving the items on behalf of her colleagues Miss Beauty Ainmley thanked the foundation for the gesture and prayed for more donations to come their way.

On her part Madam Gifty Tekpor, manageress of the facility said the donation had come at the right time to help the facility.

"In the era of the COVID-19 global pandemic, you have defied the odds to be of support to us, this is not the first time of coming to our aid, you have always been with us, organising training programmes for staff at the facility which has been of great help and very useful to us and we appreciate your love towards us a lot."

She said the institution which was established in 1950 as a correctional centre for girl offenders now serves four purposes; Junior Girls' Correctional Centre, Remand for Boys and Girls, Shelter for Abused Children, and a Vocational School.

It currently serves as a home for 35 inmates and abused children between the ages of three to 18 years with the boys' remand home having 10 inmates.

The vocational school which also admits external students, she said had over 200 students, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic only the Form 2s numbering about 70 were currently in school.