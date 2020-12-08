Ghana: Charlean's Angels Foundation Donates to Shelter for Abused Children

7 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Charlean's Angels Foundation, a US-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) has donated stationery items, clothes, and shoes to the Shelter for Abused Children and the Junior Girls Correctional Centre at Osu, Accra.

The donation was in response to appeal made by management of the two institutions.

Mr Emmanuel Tetteh Jnr, a member of the foundation who made the presentation said over the years they had come to understand and acknowledge the problems state-owned institutions like the facility faced, especially in terms of funding and catering for the inmates hence they decided to come to their aid yearly.

He noted the significant role the facility played in the lives of the children under their care could not be over-emphasized and called for a concerted effort by both private individuals and corporate organisations to help address the needs of the facility, adding that government alone could not do it all.

While admonishing both caregivers and the children to put the items to good use, Mr Tetteh Jnr promised more support and collaboration for the facilities in the coming years.

Receiving the items on behalf of her colleagues Miss Beauty Ainmley thanked the foundation for the gesture and prayed for more donations to come their way.

On her part Madam Gifty Tekpor, manageress of the facility said the donation had come at the right time to help the facility.

"In the era of the COVID-19 global pandemic, you have defied the odds to be of support to us, this is not the first time of coming to our aid, you have always been with us, organising training programmes for staff at the facility which has been of great help and very useful to us and we appreciate your love towards us a lot."

She said the institution which was established in 1950 as a correctional centre for girl offenders now serves four purposes; Junior Girls' Correctional Centre, Remand for Boys and Girls, Shelter for Abused Children, and a Vocational School.

It currently serves as a home for 35 inmates and abused children between the ages of three to 18 years with the boys' remand home having 10 inmates.

The vocational school which also admits external students, she said had over 200 students, however, because of the COVID-19 pandemic only the Form 2s numbering about 70 were currently in school.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.