Gambia: Darboe Vows to Block Illegal Voter Registration From Senegal

7 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The secretary general and party leader of United Democratic Party (UDP), Lawyer Ousainou Darboe, has accused the Barrow led government of making plans to start rigging elections by allowing people from neighbouring Senegal to register as the Gambia braces up for national voter registration.

He has, however, vowed to ensure this does not happen, saying they will never allow anybody from Senegal to register.

Darboe took to Twitter on Saturday and said: "When we were in the opposition, we fought against cross-border registration of voters but last week, I heard a minister, saying that there is pressure on land in The Gambia and that pressure has resulted in Gambians migrating to Senegal. I find this to be false."

"I want to say that this particular minister was one person who has himself been fighting and condemning the registration of non-Gambians who lived on the border villages."

Darboe said officials' plans to start rigging elections by making it look like some Gambians left the country due to pressure and would like to come and register ahead of the 2021 presidential elections.

"They just go for a couple of months and return to the country. I believe the whole thing is a plan to start rigging the election by registering people who are living on the border on the pretense that they are Gambians who have migrated there."

The UDP party leader vowed not to allow such a suspicious act to take place.

"Let me make it clear that we are going to have our agents in every registration centre in this country and we are not going to allow anybody coming from Senegal to register."

Over the years, the former ruling APRC has been accused of registering non-Gambians mainly from Casamance, southern Senegal, to vote for the party.

The UDP secretary general is seemingly accusing the current government of following a similar path, but he has vowed not to let that happen.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) electoral calendar, The Gambia will officially begin national voter registration on 14 January 2021 and is expected to last a little over a month on 26 February.

