Gambia: Excitement in Sanyang As Construction of New Car Park Begins

The community of Sanyang in the Kombo South District of the West Coast Region (WCR), is currently in an excited mood as the long awaited day finally arrived. The Gambia-Angola Holding Group (GACH) donated 1000 bags of cement to the community for the construction of a new car park for the coastal village.

The donated items according to the donor is worth over 300, 000 dalasis. Executive members from the old garage said the lack of a proper garage where vehicles can park properly was among the top challenges the coastal village of Kombo South is battling. The GACH CEO also donated 100, 000 dalasis to the women of Sanyang.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony held at the village on Saturday, Abubakary Jawara, Chief Executive Officer of GACH, underscored the significance of the gesture, saying: "Among my objectives are to always ensure that the challenges that Gambian communities are encountering are addressed. The government can't do it alone; hence it's the responsibility of all Gambians to partake in nation building."

"I want all Gambians to know that I am not someone who will destroy the country or any community in the country. As I always say, I want rapid development to come to the door steps of every Gambian. It's also important as Gambians that we support and embrace each other."

According to him, since 1926, mining activities have been going on in the country and particularly the community of Sanyang. However, he added that this is the first time a Gambian company has been involved in such a business, adding that since he commenced mining in the area, he has sponsored a lot of projects in Sanyang and the country at large.

"Other companies were mining black sand in the area. They would take everything without even supporting the community where their activities were going on. For us, we have changed the trend. We will make sure that we support the Sanyang community for whatever we can do as a company."

He added: "I have seen what other countries are doing and what their citizens are doing in their respective countries. Therefore, I thought as Gambian I should also come back home and invest in the country. We will continue to strengthen our relationship with the community of Sanyang. I don't want to see any community in The Gambia suffering," he said.

The development of the country in all aspects, he said, is among his priorities. "Currently, I employed more than three hundred Gambians, making me participate in reducing the rate of unemployment in the country. We are not only into mining activities but even in agriculture among others."

"I want to make it clear to you all that my company will not destroy any garden in Sanyang and any other community in the country."

Yusupha Jassey, secretary to the Sanyang Village Development Committee (VDC), thanked the CEO of GACH Company for his continued support towards the development of the village for the past year. "Accidents were common at the old garage due to the fact that there was no enough space in the area. As VDC members, we feel it's important to approach Mr. Jawara for support of which he didn't hesitate to answer our call."

"Mr. Jawara doesn't only stop at supporting the village with the bags of cement but he also contributes in helping the village with sands and also helps us with caterpillars to remove all the unwanted materials at the place located for the new garage."

"The village school, he went on, was hit with acute water shortage and school children found it difficult to have access to clean and potable drinking water, however, it was Mr. Jawara who helped us with the borehole."

"It was even a no-go area to the garage especially during the rainy season because the water used to be everywhere within the garage. Now with the new garage, it will become history. These are the kind of developments we need at the village," Faburama Sarr the President of Sanyang Garage said.

Bintou Jabang, speaking on behalf of the Sanyang women said: "Transferring the garage to near the village market will go a long way in boosting the economic activities of the area."