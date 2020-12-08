Gambia: Brikama Utd, Cassa Sport Fire Blank in Int'l Friendly

7 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2018-2019 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League champions Brikama United and Senegalese Premier side Cassa Sport on Friday fired blank in an international friendly match as the 2020-2021 league seasons approaches.

The Sateyba boys were held to a goalless draw by the Cassamance based-club in a keenly-contested encounter played at the Brikama Mini Stadium.

Both sides played defensive and offensive football, crafting some scoring opportunities but failed to capitalize on their limited goal scoring chances thus the game ended goalless.

Meanwhile, the international friendly match was part of Cassa Sport and Brikama United's preparations for their respective league championships to begin soon.

