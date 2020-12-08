Gambia: Aspiring Young Entrepreneur Receives NACCUG Award

Musa Nyockeh, a member of The Gambia Armed Forces Cooperative Credit Union (GAFCCU) who is also an ambitious young entrepreneur recently received a prestigious award from the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions of The Gambia (NACCUG).

He received the award after successfully attending a four-day intensive training at NACCUG.

The training was dubbed "Building Capacities to improve Service Delivery.

The training designed to enhance capacities of the CEOs, Credit Control Managers, Accountants, Tellers, Loans Committee Members and Credit Control Committee Members for effective and efficiency service delivery brought together over 25 participants.

It also aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and skill on basic network troubleshooting, how various parts of a computer work, how to identify different operating systems, understanding system security and fraud, and prevention.

Musa Nyockeh commended The Gambia Armed Forces Cooperative Credit Union senior management for nominating him to take part in the training which he said would build their capacity and improve their efficiency at their respective workplaces.

According to him, facilitators of the training did justice to their topics. He further described the training as a success. He said participants showed a high sense of commitment, dedication and interests throughout the four days training.

Mr. Nyockeh implored participants to ensure they properly apply the knowledge gained as well as utilise and share the knowledge among their colleagues.