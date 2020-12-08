Gambia: Aspiring Young Entrepreneur Receives NACCUG Award

7 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Abdoulie Nyockeh

Musa Nyockeh, a member of The Gambia Armed Forces Cooperative Credit Union (GAFCCU) who is also an ambitious young entrepreneur recently received a prestigious award from the National Association of Cooperative Credit Unions of The Gambia (NACCUG).

He received the award after successfully attending a four-day intensive training at NACCUG.

The training was dubbed "Building Capacities to improve Service Delivery.

The training designed to enhance capacities of the CEOs, Credit Control Managers, Accountants, Tellers, Loans Committee Members and Credit Control Committee Members for effective and efficiency service delivery brought together over 25 participants.

It also aimed at equipping participants with knowledge and skill on basic network troubleshooting, how various parts of a computer work, how to identify different operating systems, understanding system security and fraud, and prevention.

Musa Nyockeh commended The Gambia Armed Forces Cooperative Credit Union senior management for nominating him to take part in the training which he said would build their capacity and improve their efficiency at their respective workplaces.

According to him, facilitators of the training did justice to their topics. He further described the training as a success. He said participants showed a high sense of commitment, dedication and interests throughout the four days training.

Mr. Nyockeh implored participants to ensure they properly apply the knowledge gained as well as utilise and share the knowledge among their colleagues.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.