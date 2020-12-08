Gambia: NCCE Warns Against Deep Political Division in Gambia

Yusupha Bojang, programme manager, National Council for Civil Education (NCCE), has said that The Gambia is deeply divided by politics, tribalism and other issues. He added that such has the potential to cause conflict.

Mr. Bojang made these remarks at Kwinella in Lower River Region as his office embark on a 10-day nationwide civil dialogue outreach with local and traditional authorities on women and youth participation in decision-making and peace building.

He pointed out it is important for them to meet people and sensitise them on the dangers associated with conflict as we are approaching an election year.

He pointed out that in most cases elderly people are involved in decision making processes and peace building, leaving out young people.

He further said the population comprises of more women and youth but they are usually sidelined, highlighting that women and youth participation is very important "if we want to attain sustainable peace and development."

He added that decision making and peace building has to be everybody's responsibility.

He stated that people should be mindful and understand that as citizens "we have different thought and opinions but that is the importance of diversity."

He urged people to nurture peaceful conversations that will break barriers and ensure unity among us.

Fatou Yabou, national women chairperson for Kiang Central, said people should put the country first in anything they do.

Alh. Demba Sanyang, chief of Kiang Central, said politics has endangers the good relations which existed between people.

He added that politics comes and go "but we remain as citizens and therefore urge people to remain as a family."