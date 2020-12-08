Gambia: Ablie Jallow Scores First Goal for Belgium Side

Scorpions' midfielder, Ablie Jallow on Friday scored his first goal for his Belgium club side, RFC Seraing during their 4-0 away win over Club Brugge II in their week thirteen fixtures of the Belgium First Division B (second division) played at the Daknam stadion.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring for his side in the 13th minutes of the game.

Georges Mikautadze, Amadou Dia N'Diaye and Abdelhafid Al Badaoui Sabri scored the other goals to make it a comfortable win for the Metallos.

The Bundung-born player joined the Belgian First Division B Side, Royal Football Club Seraing (RFC Seraing) on loan for one year from French top division side Metz in August 2020.

Germano as he fondly called now scored one and assisted five in eight games for RFC Seraing.

The victory has moved FC Seraing to 2nd position with 29 points, while Club Brugge II sit on 8th position with 7 points after thirteen matches.

The former Real de Banjul player turned professional after signing for Metz in 2017-2018 season from Senegalese side Generation Foot.

He was sent on loan to Ajaccio in 2019 before again being sent out on loan to RFC Seraing in August 2020.

Ablie made his international debut for the Scorpions of The Gambia in 2015, and has since established himself as one of the star players for The Gambia national team.