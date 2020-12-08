Gambia: Alieu Fadera Scores Fourth League Goal for FK Pohronie

Gambian midfielder, Alieu Fadera scored his fourth league goal of the season for his Slovak side FK Pohronie during their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok in their week-sixteen fixtures of the Slovak Super Liga (First Division) played at the Futbalový štadión Žiarnad Hronom on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 52nd minutes with a fine finish after assisting James Weir register the opener in the 2nd minute of the game.

Ruzomberok levelled the game through Artin Regali's double in the 15th and 55th minutes respectively.

This latest result put Federa's side, FK Pohronie bottom of the table (12th) position with 12 points, whiles Ruzomberok moved to 5th position with 21 points after sixteen games.

The former Real de Banjul player moved to FK Pohronie on March 6th 2020, but his debut was delayed due to the league's postponement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alieu Federa represented the Gambia in the WAFU U-20 champions in 2019.