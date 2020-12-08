Gambia: Alieu Fadera Scores Fourth League Goal for FK Pohronie

7 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian midfielder, Alieu Fadera scored his fourth league goal of the season for his Slovak side FK Pohronie during their 2-2 draw against Ruzomberok in their week-sixteen fixtures of the Slovak Super Liga (First Division) played at the Futbalový štadión Žiarnad Hronom on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 52nd minutes with a fine finish after assisting James Weir register the opener in the 2nd minute of the game.

Ruzomberok levelled the game through Artin Regali's double in the 15th and 55th minutes respectively.

This latest result put Federa's side, FK Pohronie bottom of the table (12th) position with 12 points, whiles Ruzomberok moved to 5th position with 21 points after sixteen games.

The former Real de Banjul player moved to FK Pohronie on March 6th 2020, but his debut was delayed due to the league's postponement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alieu Federa represented the Gambia in the WAFU U-20 champions in 2019.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Foreigners Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.