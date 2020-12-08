Gambia: Baby Scorpions Undergo MRI Test Ahead of Wafu Zone a U-17

Ahead of the forthcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-17 tournament scheduled to take place in Sierra Leone 2020, The Gambia National U-17 Team (Baby Scorpions) over the weekend conducted the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.
Thirty (30) players underwent the test conducted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul facilitated by the GFF Medical Committee. The test is mandatory for all participating countries and thus all the players listed on the squad were tested on the wrist to ascertain their rightful ages. Another MRI test is expected to be held in the coming days before the team departs for Freetown.
Coach Abdoulie Bojang described the test as "very important for all the players so that when the results are out we will be able to concentrate on the ones that have passed through."
The list of players
Morro Conteh
Dembo Saidykhan
Ebrima Touray
Fabakary Jammeh
Ebrima Jeng
Essa Sallah
Muhammed Paul Bangura
Adama Bojang
Malick Bojang
Mustapha Jah
Omar Saidykhan
Ousainou Cham
Kebba Jawara
Sana Ceesay
Jim Jeng
Yankuba Minteh
Muhammed Manjang
Sering Modou Faal
Alasan Yirajang
Abdoulie Baldeh
Landing Jarju
Ousman Ceesay
Momodou Morong
Momodou Sarjo
Muhammed Bajo
Baboucarr Sanneh
Momodou Bah (GK)
Kebba Sonko (GK)
Mamina Fatty (GK)
Ansumana Jammeh (GK)
Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament is slated for Monday 7 December 2020 in Freetown.
Baby Scorpions continue to wind up their technical preparations with another impressive record over League Div Two side Latrikunda United with a 3-0 thumping on Thursday at the NTTC in Yundum as part of the final array of warm up matches. Adama Bojang, Malick Bojang and Alasan Yirajang scored the goals for the Baby Scorpions to cap off their impressive win.
Source: GFF