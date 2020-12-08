Gambia: Baby Scorpions Undergo MRI Test Ahead of Wafu Zone a U-17

Ahead of the forthcoming West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone A U-17 tournament scheduled to take place in Sierra Leone 2020, The Gambia National U-17 Team (Baby Scorpions) over the weekend conducted the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) test.

Thirty (30) players underwent the test conducted at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul facilitated by the GFF Medical Committee. The test is mandatory for all participating countries and thus all the players listed on the squad were tested on the wrist to ascertain their rightful ages. Another MRI test is expected to be held in the coming days before the team departs for Freetown.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang described the test as "very important for all the players so that when the results are out we will be able to concentrate on the ones that have passed through."

The list of players

Morro Conteh

Dembo Saidykhan

Ebrima Touray

Fabakary Jammeh

Ebrima Jeng

Essa Sallah

Muhammed Paul Bangura

Adama Bojang

Malick Bojang

Mustapha Jah

Omar Saidykhan

Ousainou Cham

Kebba Jawara

Sana Ceesay

Jim Jeng

Yankuba Minteh

Muhammed Manjang

Sering Modou Faal

Alasan Yirajang

Abdoulie Baldeh

Landing Jarju

Ousman Ceesay

Momodou Morong

Momodou Sarjo

Muhammed Bajo

Baboucarr Sanneh

Momodou Bah (GK)

Kebba Sonko (GK)

Mamina Fatty (GK)

Ansumana Jammeh (GK)

Meanwhile, the draw for the tournament is slated for Monday 7 December 2020 in Freetown.

Baby Scorpions continue to wind up their technical preparations with another impressive record over League Div Two side Latrikunda United with a 3-0 thumping on Thursday at the NTTC in Yundum as part of the final array of warm up matches. Adama Bojang, Malick Bojang and Alasan Yirajang scored the goals for the Baby Scorpions to cap off their impressive win.

Source: GFF