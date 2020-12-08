Africa: CAF Champions League - PWD Bamenda Eliminated

The Abakwa boys played a 0-0 tie with Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa on Saturday December 5, 2020 in the second leg preliminary in Johannesburg.

Cameroon's lone representative at the CAF Champions League, PWD Bamenda has been booted out of the race. The Abakwa boys played a 0-0 tie with Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa on Saturday December 5, 2020 in the second leg preliminary of the CAF Champions League at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.

From the result, team the has been eliminated from the competition.

After they were beaten 1-0 on November 29, 2020 in the Limbe Omnisport Stadium, PWD Bamenda could not secure a win in South Africa. All efforts made by the Abakwa Boys to win were fruitless at full time. At full time the aggregate stood at 1-0 in favour of Kaiser Chiefs. PWD's elimination has been blamed on the difficulties encountered before leaving Cameroon to South Africa. The team did not travel to South Africa as expected due to some difficulties notably lack of travelling visas.

The Abakwa boys arrived in South Africa at midday on Saturday December 5 just hours before kick-off of the game. That did not favour the team as they did not have enough time to rest after the long journey. The team had limited time to train and master the terrain of their opponents before the match. Also, the absence of a competitive football championship in the country had an impact on the performance of the team. Cameroon's champions will return home and continue with preparations for the national championship.