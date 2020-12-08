Guinea Bissau: U.S. Relations With Guinea-Bissau

press release

U.S.-GUINEA-BISSAU RELATIONS

The United States established diplomatic relations with Guinea-Bissau in 1975, following its independence from Portugal, and established an embassy in the capital of Bissau in 1976. When civil war broke out in Guinea-Bissau in 1998, the United States closed its embassy and has since managed bilateral relations from the U.S. Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

Local employees staff the U.S. Liaison Office in Bissau, and U.S. diplomats from the Embassy in Dakar travel frequently to Bissau.

U.S. Assistance to Guinea-Bissau

In Guinea-Bissau, the United States works to strengthen effective governance and the rule of law, enhance security, and promote investment and trade.

Bilateral Economic Relations

Guinea-Bissau is eligible for preferential trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). U.S. exports to Guinea-Bissau include agricultural products and machinery. The United States has a trade and investment framework agreement with the West African Economic and Monetary Union, of which Guinea-Bissau is a member.

Guinea-Bissau's Membership in International Organizations

Guinea-Bissau and the United States belong to a number of the same international organizations, including the United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization. Guinea-Bissau is also a member of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries, and the Council of Islamic Cooperation.

Bilateral Representation

The U.S. Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau is Tulinabo S. Mushingi, resident in Senegal; other principal embassy officials are listed in the Department's Key Officers List.

Although Guinea-Bissau has a mission to the United Nations in New York, it currently does not have an embassy in, or diplomatic accreditation to, Washington, D.C.

