Sierra Leone: 3 Arrested for Abusing President Bio's Mother

The Sierra Leone Police yesterday informed journalists at their George Street Headquarters, that they have arrested two men and a woman, who allegedly used motherly invectives and insulting conduct against President Julius Maada Bio in Makeni, northern Sierra Leone.

Police says, the youth were chanting motherly invectives directed at President Bio with the pretext of welcoming former president Koroma in his home town after the Anti-Corruption Commission interview.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, Superintendent M.K Allieu said on 26th November, 2020, when president Koroma was returning to Makeni after the ACC interview, a group of youths assembled at a filling station along Azolini Highway in Makeni, jubilating with the pretext of welcoming the ex-president.

He continued that during the course of the jubilation, he said the youth used insulting and motherly invectives directed at President Julius Maada Bio.

He said it was against that backdrop the Sierra Leone Police arrested the three suspects who are currently in their custody pending investigation for a case of incitement and insulting conducts against the president.

In a related development, the Head of Media and Public Relations, Supt. Brima Kamara said they are putting adequate measures in place to ensure an effective and efficient policing in the forthcoming by-election in constituency 110.

He said the SLP would take all necessary measures to prevent violence activity that may threaten the safe conduct of the election.

He disclosed that a stakeholders meeting has been held at White Stone in Waterloo, western rural district which attracted all security apparatus including Office of National Security (ONS), the aspirants, Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the District Youth Chairperson, Civil Societies, RSLAF and Bike riders.

He said everyone made commitments towards the peaceful electioneering process in the forthcoming elections slated for December 12, 2020.

He emphasized that the last rerun election in Constituency 110 was full of violent activities, adding that the SLP is determined to police the election amicably and independently.

"The SLP is responsible for the safety and security of the state and that is our job.That is what we normally call internal security. But for external security the military is responsible. We are going to deploy security personnel to all polling centers to ensure the protection of both NEC staff and materials, and also the general provision and maintenance of security for all personnel during the voting process", he said.