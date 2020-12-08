Sierra Leone: Judge to Decide Fate of Murder Accused

Justice Monfred Sesay has fixed December 15, 2020, as judgement day for seven accused persons, who are before the court for allegedly killing Zaioux Sesay on 12th February, 2017, at Hill Cut Road in Freetown.

Prior to the fixing of the date, the judge told the accused persons to open their case in defence and give them three options: to testify from the dock, take the witness stand and testify on oath or bank on their statements made to police.

The accused persons chose the last option, and added that they wouldn't want any witness(s) to testify in their defence. The judge, however, recorded it and asked the prosecution and the defence to give their closing addresses.

In his closing address, State Prosecutor J.A.K. Sesay told the Judge and the jury that the accused were charged with three count of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and robbery with aggravation contrary to Section 23(1) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statues.

Lawyer Sesay said he tendered fifty exhibits and summoned ten prosecution witnesses, including the Government Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Simeon Owizz Koroma, who established the causes of death.

He submitted that conspiracy is an agreement between two or more person to do an unlawful act by an unlawful means and that the prosecution has proved that the accused persons came together and murdered the deceased.

He said rubbery is when someone took another person's property against his will by violence or put him under fear.

He said the wife of the decease has had a dispute with the 2nd, 3rd, and 7th accused persons and were charged to court, convicted, and sentenced to a term imprisonment.

He added that on 12th February, 2017, the accused persons with other unknown people attacked the decease at Hill Cut Road and dragged him out of his room and killed him with a gun.

He said it was during the process of killing the deceased that the voice of the third accused was heard by the wife of the deceased, Kama Sesay, who had testified that the accused made away with lot of money that was packaged in a plastic bag, mobile phone value seven million Leones and other items.

He added that Prosecution Witness No.3 had told the court that he heard someone calling the name of the 1st accused and said "Dust they do not instruct us to kill".

On his part, defence counsel, A.S N'doleh said the burden of prove solely rests on the shoulders of the prosecution and that any iota of doubt would be left in favour of the accused.

He said prosecution witness No.1, Kama Sesay, wife of the deceased had told the court that she only saw two people entered their house and well masked which could make it very difficult to recognize their faces.

He argued that the persons that victim's wife saw that fateful night were not the accused persons.

He also argued that the investigator could not tell whether the slippers, which have been tendered in evidence, belong to any of the accused persons.

He further noted that the investigator only relied on the statement of PW7 attracted the arrest of the first accused Daniel Sellu (Alias'dust').

Lawyer N'doleh concluded that there was no forensic evidence before the court to ascertain that the slippers belong to the second accused, thus urging the jury to return a verdict of not guilty in favour of all accused persons.

The State has alleged that Daniel Sellu, John Junior Kamara, Albert Momoh, Alfred James Momoh and three others conspired, robbed and murdered the victim contrary to Section 23(1) (a) of the Larceny Act of 1916 as repealed and replaced by Section 2 of the Imperial Statues.

The prosecution claimed that the accused persons on the 10th and 12th February, 2017, at Hill Cut Road in Freetown, conspired with other persons unknown to commit murder and did murder Zaioux Sesay.

The State also alleges that the accused persons on the same date armed with gun robbed the complainant with one mobile phone valued Le7, 000,000 million Leones, and physical cash.

Meanwhile, the accused persons have been remanded in custody awaiting verdict.