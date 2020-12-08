Sierra Leone: CGG Catalogs Sustainability Challenges of CSOs

With support from United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Family Health International 360 (fhi360), Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) yesterday unveiled a report in which it cataloged sustainability challenges of Civil Society Organization in Sierra Leone.

The report entitled Sierra Leone Civil Society Organization Sustainability Index (CSOSI) report 2019, captured sustainability of CSOs, legal environment, organizational capacity, financial viability, advocacy and service provision among others.

According to the report, CSOs have faced the challenge of state harassment in 2019, citing the confrontation between the Malen Land Owners Association (MALOA) and Scofin Agricultural Company (SAC) in Pujehun district where rights were violated.

The report states that the case was not heard in the district where the alleged incidents happened, but was transferred miles away to Freetown making it difficult for Malen residents to follow the trial.

The nine pages report also captured the defamation case of the head of Green Scenery, a locally registered and internationally recognised CSO, who accused SAC of contributing to the destruction of land and livelihoods in Malen.

The report says CGG was attacked by SLPP supporters in 2019 and that government ministers and the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party critised CSO leaders in both traditional and social media for challenging government actions.

The report also presented the situation of the Head of native Consortium and Research Center who was arrested and detained for organizing a peaceful protest against the removal of fuel subsidies.

The report added that CSOs operations were financially stretched due to due to the downward spiral of the economy in 2019.

"Over all CSOs sustainability was fairly stable in 2019. The legal environment weakened moderately with the government's introduction of the Development Cooperation Framework which replaces the NGO policy and imposes even stiffer restrictions on CSOs.CSOs financial viability regressed slightly as donor fundings was rechanneled from CSOs to government activities," the report notes.

Presenting the report, with the up and down spiral movements in performance of the CSO Sustainability in Sierra Leone, Amasara Jalloh, one of the researcher said Advocacy activity is a major commitment of CSOs in the country and was a big success in 2019, despite challenges in finance and donor sponsorship.

He pointed out that CSOs may compete for government contracts but seldom do so, since they rarely obtain them.

After increasing their funding to CSOs in 2018, an election year, donors shifted to funding government initiatives directly in 2019, driven in part by the new government's development plan, the report notes.

"As a result, funding that had been available to strengthen civil society advocacy was diverted to government programs in agriculture, youth employment, education, and other area".

Foreign donors such as USAID, UK AID, the UN Development Program (UNDP) and European Union (EU) continued to fund initiatives related to development, accountability, service delivery, and governance, but that donor funding to Sierra Leone declined considerably in 2019.

"For instance, EU funding dropped from $208.6 million in 2018 to $65.4 million in 2019 and US foreign assistance decreased from $58.14 million to $52.9 million", the report adds.

The report noted that the government does not usually provide grants or contracts to CSOs, and that CSOs generally prefer not to compete for government contracts, since they fear that accepting government funding will undermine their credibility and integrity. So in essence, some funding from foreign donors such as the EU and World Bank passes through government agencies.

He also stated that the report is same as last year overall 4.7 with organizational capacity 4.6, Legal environment 5.7, financial viability 5.7, advocacy 3.7, service provision 3.9, sectorial infrastructure 5.2, and public image 4.2.

He further said that a lot more needs to be done concerning the legal environment and in the financial viability.

He also highlighted the constraint on the introduction of the DCF, stiffer restrictions imposed on the CSOs than those in place under the NGO Policy, which were already draconian.

He noted that government generally view CSOs as a sort of opposition and does not appreciate their efforts to expose wrongdoings and check excesses.

Jalloh implored the media to look at the report thoroughly and develop talking points and focus on key areas highlighted such as on the legal environment, financial viability, sectorial infrastructure, organizational capacity, service provision, advocacy and public image which are all sustainably evolving and enhanced.

The meeting attracted key institutions such as Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MOPED) and other stakeholders.