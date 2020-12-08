Kenya: After a Stellar 2020, Peres Jepchirchir Wants Olympics Slot

Despite a tough year that has disrupted the sporting calendar, it has been a rather good year for Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir.

Two world records and a course record in the space of three months stunned the world and last Sunday, she ran her last race of the year and bagged victory in the Valencia Marathon.

Jepchirchir, 28, went into the race with some fear due to the fast times her competitors had registered before, but it did not matter as she won the race in a course record time and personal best of 2 hours 17 minutes and 16 seconds ahead of compatriot Joyciline Jepkosgei (2:18:40 ), while Helalia Johannes from Namibia sealed the podium three in 2:19:52.

Jepchirchir won Prague Half Marathon race in September with a world record time of 1:05:34, before lowering that time to 1:05:16 during the World Half Marathon Championships in October.

Talking to Nation Sport on phone from Amsterdam, Jepchirchir dedicated her win to her family, who have been supportive to her career.

"I want to dedicate my victory to my family who have always supported and encouraged me when I felt like giving up on my training. It was tough training alone due to the coronavirus, but I'm happy I managed to close the year in style," said Jepchirchir.

She described the race as the most competitive of her career and didn't anticipate the win.

"I went into the race with a lot of fear because the Ethiopians had ran faster times than me and my goal was just to achieve a personal best," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jepchirchir said that at the 25km mark, she accelearted and none of the Ethiopians reacted allowing hetr to keep that pace until the 35km mark when she took it a notch higher.

"It was unbelievable when I saw all the other athletes had dropped and that's when I knew that I would win the race. It's my good preparations that has brought good results," said Jepchirchir, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County.

She hopes Athletics Kenya will consider her for the marathon team in next year's Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

"I will now take a break because competing in three international races in three months is not a joke. I am looking forward to secure a slot in the Kenyan team that will be heading to the Olympics Games because that's now my dream," she added.

Kenya's Evans Chebet, who won in the men's category said that he was well prepared , despite the strong challenge from Ethiopians.

Chebet won the race in a personal best time of 2:03:00 ahead of his compatriot Lawrence Cherono, who timed 2:03:04 and Ethiopia's Birhanu Legese was third in 2:04:53.

The Kapsabet-based Chebet said that teamwork contributed to his win in the Spanish City.

"Cherono is a strong athlete and by the time we were in the final 50m, we were all exhausted, but I gave it my all crossing the line first. I'm looking forward to be included in the Olympics Games team next year and preparations have to start immediately," said Chebet.

Cherono on his part said that he was happy to have emerged second saying that Chebet managed to beat him in the final part due to fatigue.

"I want to congratulate Chebet for beating me with two seconds and I will be working hard next time to emerge a winner," said the Boston Marathon champion.