Somalia Halts Visa On Arrivals for Kenyans

Somalia government has announced new conditions for arriving in Somalia, amid deteriorating relations between the two governments.

A letter from the Immigration and naturalization directorate on Monday evening stated that Kenyan passport holder will enter Somalia until he or she receives a visa from the Somali embassy in Nairobi. Kenyans used to receive visas from Somali airports upon arrival.

The Immigration noted that the new decision is in line with the federal government's policy, particularly in ensuring security and improving the country's immigration system after the Somali federal government recently accused its Kenyan counterpart of interfering in electoral matters.

"In line with the federal government's policy of ensuring security, improving the country's immigration system and reducing the risk of Covid-19 infection, effective December 13, 2020, Kenyan passport holders seeking to enter the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia. it needs a visa, they can take from the embassy in Kenya, "the immigration said in a statement.

The statement also noted that Kenyans holding diplomatic passport will require a permit from the ministry of foreign affairs.

Kenya is one of the key sources of expatriates with thousands of Kenyans working in Somalia.

The move comes amid strong criticism from the Somali federal government.

Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador in November over what it termed as meddling in its internal affairs.