Tanzania: Bus Terminal Opening Now Fixed for Dec 20

8 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Permanent Secretary in the ministry of President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, Joseph Nyamhanga, has directed the Mbezi Luis Bus Stand to start operations on December 20, 2020.

The deadline was set yesterday during his inspection visit at the site.

Earlier, the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner said the facility could start operating on November 30 saying that if not, the city council would start deducting from the sum to be paid to the contractor for delaying the project.

Speaking yesterday, he ordered the Dar city council and Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroad) to complete the construction of Mbezi Luis bus terminal and start operating within 14 days.

Speaking during his inspection visit at the site yesterday, Mr Nyamhanga said there are few remaining areas of construction which he believes can be completed within the given time so that the facility starts providing transport services to the community.

"Speed it up, so that you complete those remaining areas, particularly, finishing some parts of the terminal buildings and entrance roads so that the facility can start operating on time," said.

