Gambia: Film Producers Association Elects New President

Enssa Jallow, who works with Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commissioner (TRRC) as Communication officer and Member for Film Producers Association of The Gambia (FPAG), has been elected as President for the aforesaid group.

FPAG members in collaboration with the National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) organized a congress to elect new leaders of the association held at kanifing on Saturday 5th December, 2020.

Speaking at the event, president-elect Enssa Jallow, expressed his delight for the position.

But he was quick to indicate that a huge responsibility has been shrugged on his shoulders.

Nonetheless, he added: "I will do my best to live up to expectations."

The outgoing President, Bubacarr Jallow (Zaidi), said they have sacrificed their time, efforts and resources forthe day to day running of FPAG. He said lack of support from the NCAC has marred their efforts to elevate the status of the association.

Mr. Jallow lamented that NCAC never created any platform for them to network with other industries in other countries. He noted that, as the president of FPAG, he had never traveled abroad on behalf of FPAG.

"To build capacity of filmmakers in The Gambia as part of the agenda for FPAG, the NCAC is the parent body for all the creative industries," he said.

Omar Leigh, Member and Secretary General for Film Producers Association in the Gambia elected in 2016, said he is a multimedia practitioner and also runs audio visual production studio called Tedunga Multimedia.

"Tedungal serves as hands on experience training ground for young film makers and musicians who have worked to establish their own production houses" he said

According to research, The Gambia's Film and video industry has been evolving at a very slow pace since in 1960s, with the establishment of the Gambia Film Unit in 1967.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Film Producers Association was established in 2012, with the primary objective of bringing filmmakers to collaborate and amalgamate their technical expertise in order to support the growth and development of the Gambia film industry.