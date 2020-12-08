Liberia: Finance Minister Samuel Tweah Rallies Donor Support

Monrovia — Liberia's Finance and Development Planning Minister Hon. Samuel D. Tweah Jr., is calling on donor partners' to focus more attention on Liberia.

Attention from donors means that Liberia must ensure "strong" performance, according to the finance minister.

He said it is important in attracting donors' attention to the country because aids from these partners are important for a developing country like Liberia.

Hon. Tweah spoke on Friday November 27, 2020, at the national conference on programming aid for national development, organized by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

The conference focused on critical concerns with regard to tracking aid by donor partners to Liberia growth and development over the last several years. Programming aid for national development seeks to ensure value for money, as well as impacting the lives of the poor.

The National Aid Policy of Liberia is designed to address gaps and establish an internal coordination mechanism to curtail aid instances. The policy also establishes a national coordination framework for collective engagement with development partners at the technical and policy levels.

He says the love of aid, including its application is very important and indispensable in Africa, adding strong performance will attract more aid.

"If we perform very well, we will get more aid. Improving the delivery of aid will attract more investors, and we need a national capacity development framework" Minister Tweah stressed.

The national capacity development framework will help the country rely on its system by having the data in the right place in terms of emergency, to make informed decisions.

For her part, Sara Walter, Mission Director of USAID said her entity is proud to work with the government of Liberia in its development programs which are aligned with government policies. She affirmed USAID commitment to Liberia's development drive, stating that the entity is committed to strengthening collaboration.

Madam Walter disclosed that USAID development strategy is designed with key objectives aligned to Liberia's strategic development of the Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

The USAID boss pointed out that aligning USAID activities and objectives, and fostering meaningful collaboration with Liberia is essential to helping the country succeed on its journey to self-reliance, adding that the NGO policy represents an important step forward for Liberia.

Also speaking, World Bank Liberia Country Manager Khwima Nthara praised NGO Policy on programming aid for national development.

Mr. Nthara explained that the policy is the first of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa, and it is an important tool that the country can use to ensure that aids from partners have real impact in the lives of the people of Liberia.

"I have worked and been to some places in Africa, and what you have here as a policy, is the first I have ever seen across Africa," Mr. Nthara stated.