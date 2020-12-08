Liberia: Pres. Weah Vows to Prosecute Culprits of Cape Mount Pre-Electoral Violence

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has ordered the prosecution of those who would be found culpable for recent pre-election violence in Grand Cape Mount County.

Addressing the nation late Monday, Pres. Weah said the Liberia National Police have already arrested some individuals in connection with the violence and are still doing further inquiries into the saga that occurred last Saturday.

"I once again condemn this act of violence. Already, the police have arrested several individuals in connection with the Cape Mount violence," President Weah stressed.

"Let me assure you that all those responsible will be prosecuted according to the law."

FrontPageAfrica gathered over the weekend that the campaign convoy of Mr. Simeon Taylor, the opposition Collaborating Political Parties candidate for the senatorial election was ablaze in Grand Cape Mount County.

The convoy comprised two vehicles.

The incident, according to information gathered by FrontPageAfrica, occurred in Porkpar District in Dambala Town.

The home of Representative Bob Sheriff (Unity Party) and a pickup vehicle belonging to him were also set on fire allegedly by supporters of the incumbent Senator Victor Watson (CDC).

President Weah said it is the hope of government that everyone remains safe, while exercising their political franchise on Tuesday.

He said his leadership will not create room for any form of violence, especially during thi political process.

"This is why I am sad over recent incident of violence, especially, the situation which occurred in Grand Cape Mount County, where properties we're destroyed and injury sustained," President Weah said.

"Fellow citizens, I speak to you as we prepare to go to the poll tomorrow (Tuesday, December 8) to exercise our democratic rights to elect 15 Senators and two representatives of our choice.

"There is no place for violence in Liberia. It is my constitutional duty as leader of the country to ensure that all persons exercise their democratic rights freely, fairly and peacefully," President Weah asserted.

According to the Liberian leader, the midterm elections are very historical and there is a need to consolidate security in the country.

"I have, therefore, instructed the national security to ensure seriously that every voter is protected during voting."

Pres. Weah also called on political leaders in Liberia to use their platforms to admonish their supporters to refrain from provocation that may have the tendencies to lead to violence at the polls.

President Weah who is also a political leader of the ruling Coalition For Democratic Change said no Liberian must destroy the country in the name of promoting political interest.

"Liberia is the only country we have, we must not destroy our country in the name of promoting our political interest," he maintained.

"Let us use the ballot and not violence to choose our leaders," he added.