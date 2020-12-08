Nigeria: Knocks As Buhari Hails Armed Forces

For the umpteenth time, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, cautioned against a repeat of violent protests across the country.

He also commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for performing excellently well in taming the #EndSARS protests and securing the country from activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements.

President Buhari, while virtually declaring open the Chief of Army Staff's Annual Conference 2020, warned that any act of hooliganism hiding behind lawful and peaceful protests would be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He made the remarks in the wake of a national outcry over deteriorating security breaches in almost all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Prominent individuals and groups, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), middle belt leaders, Afenifere, among others, had lamented over recent development in the country, with some of them calling for the sack of service chiefs and the president to resign.

The president spoke about the same time when the second wave of the #EndSARS protest was witnessed in Osun State.

The youths thronged the major streets of Osogbo, the state capital and moved to the state House of Assembly along governor's office where they asked for the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, to address them over alleged hardship and the need to have good governance in the country.

There were reports that similar protests took place in Lagos and Abuja; but relevant authorities said there were no #EndSARS protests in the two cities.

The Lagos State Police Command said contrary to a viral video, no #EndSARS protest was staged at the Lekki toll plaza yesterday.

The police spokesman in Lagos, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement titled, 'No protest, gathering in Lagos State', said, "The Command wishes to debunk the fake video that has been circulated to create tension and destabilise security network in the state.

"The video was one of the viral videos released during the recent violent #EndSARS protest before the Lekki Tollgate plaza was set ablaze by the violent protesters on 21st October, 2020."

Our reporters said the police had cordoned off most of the places they thought the #EndSARS protesters would converge in the two cities.

'Our soldiers doing well'

President Buhari, who restated the government's commitment to the rights of citizens to embark on peaceful protests recalled that the #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by hooligans to cause wanton damage to lives and property in many cities across the country.

He, however, hailed the Nigerian Armed Forces for their efforts at restoring law and order in various states.

The President, who described the year 2020 as "a very challenging one", cited the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative impact on almost every aspect of national life.

"Despite this, I am pleased to note that the army remained resolute in the discharge of its constitutional roles and in keeping the wealth and welfare of our soldiers a priority.

"The army's support of civil authorities in the management of the COVID - 19 pandemic is a case in point," he said.

"The peaceful elections conducted in Edo and Ondo States would not have been achieved without the high level of professionalism displayed by all security agencies, including the army," he said.

He particularly applauded the army for its "unwavering commitment" towards curtailing the activities of insurgents, armed bandits, kidnappers, cattle rustlers and other violent criminals through ongoing exercises and operations in different parts of the country.

Buhari said the "Exercise Sahel Sanity" launched a few months ago in the North West states to rid the Katsina-Zamfara corridor of marauding bandits had recorded commendable progress.

"I have also been briefed about the tremendous successes that have been achieved by troops during the ongoing Operation Fire Ball in the North East."

President getting wrong briefings - Citizens

Responding to what Buhari said at the army's conference, a resident of Maiduguri, Ba' Masa Modu, believed that the president was getting wrong briefings from his service chiefs and asked him to contact traditional rulers, religious leaders and ordinary citizens to get first -hand information.

"If the president pretends not to hear the public outcry, Allah is with us.

"The insecurity is getting unbearable on daily basis and he is saying that he is okay with the service chiefs? I am disappointed," he said.

A Maiduguri based security expert recalled that "a few days ago, over 40 people were murdered in a cold-blooded manner in Zabarmari few kilometres away from Maiduguri.

"It is very unfortunate that the president is saying publicly that he is comfortable with the performance of the armed forces despite the frequent murder of innocent souls.

"This means he is ruling out sacking them. It also means he is not a listening president."

In Katsina, Habu Danduma said the Operation Sahel Sanity along Katsina-Zamfara corridor was yielding positive results even though there were many things to be done.

"We are in the frontline LGAs and those telling you that the soldiers are not making progress are being dishonest.

"We are getting some relief especially in the last couple of days when the world descended on the president," he said.

On his part, Malam Shu'aibu Mani said "It is always not easy to fight a guerrilla war; our soldiers are doing their best."

Mansur Lawal of Katsina town, said, "There is an indication that the president is now shifting his attention towards working for lasting peace in the country.

"We see both soldiers and police patrolling cities and villages.

"They are arresting and parading criminals... They are making progress," he said.

Alhaji Auwalu Bala, a Kano-based security expert, said Buhari's comments "clearly showed that the president is virtually oblivious of what is happening in the country."

In Kaduna, retired Major Mohammed Bashir Shuaibu Galma said Buhari, being the commander-in-chief, was right to commend the military because they have done their best in taming the bombings we experienced in the past.

"At least today, we are at rest from bombings, which used to be the order of the day," he said.

"People like to talk especially when they are angry and they talk because they do not know the situation on ground and what the military is facing.

"The officers and soldier have done well, I believe they have done their best since their families live among us, but people tend to forget the successes when the situation goes bad," he added.

Benjamin Yohana Maigari, a resident of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, said, "It is we, the citizens living in communities that are facing the insecurity that will tell you that they are trying but it is not enough because in my community located in Kajuru, things will happen and when you call them, they will waste two hours before coming to the scene to take the casualties without arresting the bandits or kidnappers."

Bishop of the Apostolic Church, Abeokuta Street, Kaduna, Tinuoye Ademola said whatever is happening in the country was long foreseen by God and as such the calls for the removal of the service chiefs were of no effect because only God can remove them at a time He wished.

Imam Hussaini Umar, a community leader in Udawa village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, said the president does not understand the situation, which is why he commended the military.

"We share a border with Birnin Gwari; we are not seeing any work of the military because almost every day our people are being killed by bandits.

"Others are abducted for ransom and many have abandoned their farmlands and villages because of bandits.

"Let the president get his information from the masses that are suffering not from the army officers," he said.

In Sokoto, retired Squadron Leader Aminu Bala Sokoto opined that it was wrong for Nigerians to criticise the president for showering commendations on his army.

According to him, no president would ever condemn his army, noting that the commendation was only to motivate them to do more in discharging their responsibility.

He added that the president did not say he would not sack the service chiefs as being called upon by Nigerians.

Also speaking, Malam Sani of Deyeji village said he was surprised that the president was making this statement at the time that their village was deserted because of banditry.

A villager from Guma area of the Benue State, who gave his name as Stephen, described Buhari's action as "corrupted because it did not represent the general feelings of Nigerians."

Despite killings, Buhari did better in Borno - Zulum

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has also risen in defence of Buhari, saying the president had performed better in handling the security challenges in Borno, notwithstanding the recent killings of farmers and other attacks.

He said the president deserved applause when rated based on happenings in the 27 local government areas in the state before he took over power in 2015.

Zulum stated this while addressing northern elders from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), led by the Chairman of Board of Trustee, Ambassador Shehu Malami and the forum's Executive Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in Maiduguri at the weekend.

Zulum said, "From state-wide statistics on affairs in the 27 local government areas since 2011, the fact is that despite the recent happenings, the security situation in Borno State and indeed that of the entire North East sub-region is still far better under Buhari, and this is based on records.

"For instance, unlike the years before Buhari when a number of local government were no-go-areas, we now have citizens led by our traditional rulers, safely back to Bama, Gwoza, Askira-Uba, Dikwa, Ngala, Monguno, Kukawa, Damboa, Konduga, Mafa, all of which no one could visit not talk of living there. Our emirs were all in exile.

"Today, Bama is coming back to life and so is Askira-Uba, Damboa, Gwoza and others. Life is even returning to Baga. This was impossible before Buhari.

"In fact, it was not possible to move a few kilometres out of Maiduguri. Insurgents were so bold to attack and take over military facilities like the army barracks at Monguno, Bama, Giwa and Multinational Joint Task Force Headquarters at Baga to mention just a few.

"There were daily attacks bomb blasts in many parts of Maiduguri, the most populated part of the state but all of these have stopped under Buhari.

"These are the records and no one can dispute these records," Zulum said.

"The insurgents by their nature always want to attract publicity, which is very strategic for terror propaganda, so they resorted to attacking our communities and running away and of course, this worries us," Zulum added.

The governor said the people will remain optimistic and keep doing their part in the shared efforts to find sustainable peace in the state.