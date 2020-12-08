Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - Intermediate Lions Return to Camp

Some 28 players are training in Mbankomo ahead of the tournament that will run from January 16 to February 7, 2021 in Cameroon.

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon returned to camp yesterday Sunday December 6, 2020 at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. The head coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile, has called up 28 players for the training camp. The training camp will be the tenth for the team and it equally marks the beginning of the final phase of preparations for the upcoming sixth edition of the African Nations Championship to be staged in Cameroon. The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon guided by Coach Martin Ntoungou Mpile went on break on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

What is peculiar on the new list by head coach, Martin Ndtoungou Mpile is the absence of several players who had always been present in the different training camps. Players like Samuel Nlend, Leon Boyomo, Aurelien Etame are among those that have been left out. Among the new players called up are Haschou Kerrido, Junior Kemajou and Junior Ndedi. Other players who have returned to the country after playing professional football abroad are joining the group for the first time. They are Yannick Ndjeng, Patrick Mevoungou and Mayo Christian. The training session which began yesterday will run till December 12, 2020.

The ten-day training camp is equally in preparation for a pre-CHAN 2021 tournament called "Mini CHAN" that will take place from January 1 to 8, 2021 in Cameroon. Four countries are expected to take part in the tournament. They are Cameroon, Zambia, Niger and Uganda. The Mini CHAN tournament will enable some teams to perfect their skills ahead of the Total African Nations Championship. One week after the friendly tournament, Cameroon will play the opening game of CHAN against Zimbawe on January 16, 2021. The sixth edition of the Total CHAN is expected to be played across four cities in Cameroon from January 16 to February 7, 2021.