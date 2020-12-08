South Africa: Huawei Unwraps Wearables Catalogue

8 December 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Tintswalo Baloyi

Johannesburg — HUAWEI has unveiled its lineup of wearables ahead of the festive season.

This follows the demand and popularity for smartwatches being at an all-time high.

The lineup is divided into three categories.

This includes the flagship category with the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Moon Phase Collection, value category with the Huawei Watch GT 2and GT 2e.

There is also the Huawei Watch Fit.

The company pointed out with different kinds of users having different demands and scenarios, the right smartwatch was always a tricky pick.

"However, thanks to this lineup of well-designed, intelligent and long-lasting smartwatches, Huawei's wearable range is a great option for everyone," Huawei stated.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Don't Miss
Nigerian President Appoints New Civil Defence Boss
Battle Lines Drawn as DR Congo's Tshisekedi Ends Kabila Coalition
Uganda Police 'Regret' Using Live Ammo at Bobi Wine Protests
Migrants Targeted Over Roles in South African Informal Sector?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.