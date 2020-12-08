Nigeria: Asset Declaration - Controversy Trails Magu's Reported Appearance Before CCB

The CCB had summoned Mr Magu to appear before a panel on November 17.

The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has reportedly appeared before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES and other newspapers received a message from a source close to Mr Magu that he appeared before the CCB on Monday. The source, who asked not to be named, also said Mr Magu initially appeared last Thursday but could not be attended to.

He added that Mr Magu later visited the following day on Friday, where he spent a couple of hours for the interview on his asset declaration.

However, when PREMIUM TIMES contacted Wahab Shittu, counsel to Mr Magu, he said he could not confirm the visit to the CCB.

He, however, confirmed that Mr Magu had made enquiries from the CCB on Thursday as reported.

But the lawyer said he was unaware that he went to the bureau's office the following day.

"On Wednesday he (Magu) informed me that he was going to honour the CCB on Thursday but made enquires to the CCB and was informed that they had a workshop which was the reason why he did not go,

"But I cannot say if he later went there (CCB) on the following day, because as we speak I am in Lagos. I left Abuja on Friday," he said.

Similarly, the spokesperson of the CCB, Adetola Olusegun, said he was unaware of Mr Magu's appearance and could not speak on it.

Magu's invite

The CCB had summoned Mr Magu to appear before a panel on November 17, at its headquarters in Abuja, on an alleged breach of conduct in public office.

The anti-graft agency's invite was contained via a letter dated November 2 signed by the CCB director for intelligence, investigation and monitoring.

The commission asked Mr Magu to come along with acknowledgement slips of all asset declaration forms since joining the public service.

But Mr Magu did not show up on the day, as observed by our reporter.

Mr Magu could not be reached for comment on his reaction to the summon.

Mr Shittu also did not tell PREMIUM TIMES why the former EFCC boss did not honour the CCB invitation.

However, media reports had quoted the lawyer to have explained that Mr Magu did not shun the CCB invitation, but only sought for a new date over a lack of access to relevant documents.

Embattled

Mr Magu was investigated by a presidential panel over allegations of graft and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The Justice Ayo Salami-led panel has submitted its findings to President Muhammadu Buhari but the details are yet to be made public.