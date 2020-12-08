Africa: Morocco Speeds Preparations

The Atlas Lions are working out winning strategies in order to keep the trophy they won in the previous edition.

The sixth edition of the African Nations Football Champions (CHAN) will kick off in Cameroon in less than 40 days. Ahead of the competition preparations have reached high gear in the different countries. The Atlas Lions of Morocco are working out winning strategies in order to maintain the trophy they won in the previous edition. The Atlas Lions have been fine-tuning their skills at the Complexe Mohammed VI Football Complex in Maâmora from November 20 to 28, 2020. The head coach M. Lhoucine Ammouta called up 26 players for the training session. All the players had COVID-19 tests according to protocol rules put in place by competent authorities.

The team has also played several friendly matches with some teams in the Moroccan championship as a way of perfecting their skills ahead of the campaign. The Atlas Lions played a 1-1 draw with l'Ittihad Riadi of Tanger (IRT) on November 26, 2020 at the Mohamade VI Complex in Maâmoura in the suburbs of Salé. Zakaria Hadraf opened scores for the winners of the 2018 CHAN winners while Anas El Asbahi equalised for IRT. In another friendly game, the Atlas Lions beat Mouloudia Club of Oujda (MCO) 4-0 on November 23, 2020 at the Prince Héritier Prince Héritier Moulay El Hassan Sports Complex in Rabat. The goals were scored by Reda El Hajhouj (35'), Ibrahim Bahraoui (44'), Abdelilah Hafidi (55') and Zakaria Hadraf (80').

The Atlas Lions beat Niger 2-0 during the Niamey International Tournament. The completion brought together three counties; Mali, Niger and Morocco. The title holders beat Mali 1-0 and drew 1-1 in the opening game. With two victories Morocco won the international friendly tournament. The tournament served as preparation for CHAN 2021. Morocco will play in group C with Togo, le Rwanda and Uganda.