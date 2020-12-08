Cameroon: Music - Tzy Panchak Chants for Unity

8 December 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The artist, in collaboration with Stanley Enow and Kameni in the song "Amin" seeks to reignite the spirit of love and positivity among Cameroonians.

El Chako, alias Tzy Panchak has again given reasons for Cameroonians to dance during this festive period while examining their hearts. This is thanks to his latest tempo "Amin" produced in collaboration with the rap king, Stanley Enow and the energy goddess, Kameni.

Panchak went deeper into the Arabic dictionary to fetch for the word "Amin" which means Amen. The title of the song has kept fans astonished with where such an inspiration spurs. However, El Panchak's creativity has always been evident in most of his songs in the likes "Na so", "Tomorrow", "Ngueme", "Put your hands on we", "Goretti", "Super Woman," "Galilee", "Stay with me", "Energy" just to mention a few. In all these songs, the singer that spent a greater part of his life in Nigeria has not stopped showing concern for his fatherland, Cameroon.

"Amin" being his latest hit in radio waves and TV screens advocates for peace, unity and love amongst Cameroonians. "It is a call for positivity and unity among Cameroonians. Right now, we need love more than ever before," the artist told Cameroon Tribune reporters during a media tour on December 1, 2020. The computer engineer by profession who is currently leading the music ladder believes that Cameroonians need to go back to those days when they got together and listened to music on the streets without fear.

Indeed, his message is spreading at a speed of light as "Amin" officially released on YouTube on November 13, 2020 has already more than 300,000 views and over 8,000 comments at the time of this report. In the comments, music lovers say the blend between the three artists is a true sign of unity and a good example which needs to be copied.

Accused by a few of going the Nigerian way, a majority believes that the Blu Nation flag bearer, Tzy Panchak born Etah Tambe Nyenti who hails from the South West region is unique in his style, voice and most especially his smile put to the limelight in his albums like, "I am not lucky", "Lifeline" and "Underrated".

It is in a bid to further buttress his calls for peace that Panchak who has helped younger artists like Vivid and Verinyuy Tina climb the entertainment ladder is calling for music lovers in and out of Cameroon to converge on Douala, December 19, 2020 to be witnesses of a ground-breaking musical concert.

