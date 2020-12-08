Africa: Algeria Notes 'With Great Concern' Ransoms Still Being Paid

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said Sunday that Algeria noted "with great concerns" that significant funds are still being transferred to terrorist groups as ransoms for the liberation of hostages, a scourge that undermines counterterrorism efforts.

Algeria is committed to "continuing its contribution to the African joint efforts to mitigate the negative impact of this pandemic on the peoples of our continent and our actions aimed at freeing Africa from weapons," said the PM.

Therefore, "we need to strengthen consultation in order to eradicate violent extremism, counter terrorism and dry up its funding sources."

"Common borders between African countries must not be transformed into sources of conflicts and threats to security and stability. States must accelerate the delimitation process of borders between States and ensure strict adherence to the AU principle on respect of borders inherited at independence," said the PM.

Given the importance of the trilogy of peace, security and development, "we must focus on the causes behind the threats of security and peace, notably marginalization, poverty, privation and the absence of real development prospects," stated Djerad.

Algeria, which assumes the chairmanship of the Monitoring Committee, "still supports the implementation of the peace and reconciliation Agreement in Mali resulting from the Algiers process as a comprehensive framework to address several challenges facing this brotherly country," recalled Djerad.

Regarding Libya, "Algeria has spared no effort to bridge viewpoints between the Libyan brothers in support of the UN settlement process, with a view to finding a consensual political solution that preserves the security, stability and unity of Libya, without any foreign interference, and meets the will of the brotherly Libyan people," affirmed the premier.

As we approach the symbolic date that we have set for the assessment of our efforts to silence guns across our continent, "Algeria is in favour of the recommendation to extend these deadlines for another 10 years, with a periodic biannual assessment, in order to maintain the momentum of our collective action aimed at achieving peace and security in Africa."

Closing his speech, the PM said that "strengthening consultation on the implementation of the global approach of the 2063 Continental Agenda is likely to boost our joint action with a view to addressing the causes of crises in Africa."